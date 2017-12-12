World’s Largest Crane Vessel under Development

Holding OOS International Group B.V. said it is working with China Merchants Industry Holdings (CMIH) to design and build what will be the world’s largest semi-submersible crane vessel (SSCV), OOS Zeelandia.

OOS unveiled the OOS Zeelandia during the EU-China Blue Industry Cooperation Forum in Shenzhen on December 8, but revealed the basic design has been in progress since a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with the China Merchants Group subsidiary CMIH in July.

According to OOS International, the dynamically positioned ICE Class 1B liquefied natural gas (LNG) SSCV will be suitable for platform removal and installation in deep water, equipped with two 12,000T capacity cranes spaced 112 meters apart. The aft crane will be fitted with a 360 degrees rotating DP work bridge where DPOs and crane drivers are located next to each other. The vessel will feature an enormous open deck space for positioning and transport of heavy modules and a large hotel capacity integrated in the deck box. The vessel will have low fuel consumption due to its ship shaped asymmetric design and will be capable of transit speeds up to 15.4 knots.

“These immense volumes that go beyond the capacity of our current fleet will be of great value to the decommissioning and subsea installation market based on client demands concerning the removal and installation of a high number of platforms,” said Léon Overdulve, CEO and founder of OOS International, who claims the platform will be the world’s largest and most powerful LNG SSCV ever constructed.

OOS Zeelandia follows on OOS International’s 2016 contract with CMIH for the construction and 2019 delivery of two new SSCVs, the OOS Serooskerke and OOS Walcheren, which can be utilized for dismantling, lifting and removal of platforms. Both vessels will be equipped with two heavy lift Huisman cranes with a total crane capacity of 4,400T and a sizeable hotel capacity of 750 persons on board of each.

OOS International currently has two SSCVs in operation working on the renovation and maintenance of Petrobras production platforms in Brazil.