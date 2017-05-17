Hendry Marine Launches Business Development Team

U.S. tug-barge shipyard Hendry Marine Industries, Inc., (HMI) has launched a new business development team, with Kristen Chittenden appointed Director of Business Development, and Eric Smith named VP & Chief Commercial Officer.



Chittenden and Smith will work closely with Hendry Marine’s CEO and president, Jim Long, the executive leadership team and its various subsidiaries to set company strategy and develop new business opportunities.



Chittenden has served as Associate General Counsel for Hendry Marine for the past three years, where she advised senior management on a range of business and legal matters. She is currently pursuing her Master’s in Business Administration at the University of Tampa."



Smith was previously Chief Commercial Officer for Overseas Shipholding Group where he was responsible for business development, as well as the chartering and commercial operations of the company’s 24-vessel fleet.



“Eric and I have hit the ground running,” Chittenden said. “We are looking for partnerships, joint ventures, alliances – anything we can do to enhance the service for our customers while simultaneously growing our company.”