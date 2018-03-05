India Allocate Funds for Development of Inland Waterways

The Government of India has got a budget allocation of INR 228 crore (USD 35.1 mln) for the development of Inland waterways transport, which also includes INR 126 crore (USD 19.4 mln) for North Eastern Region, for the year 2017-18.

The proposal for raising Extra Budgetary Resources (EBRs) of INR 1,000 crore (USD 154 mln) through bonds was approved by Ministry of Finance in 2016-17. Out of INR 1000 crore, INR 340.00 crore was raised during 2016-17. Remaining amount of INR 660.00 crore has been raised in the Financial Year 2017-18.

Out of 111 National Waterways declared by the Government through the National Waterways Act, 2016, National Waterway-1 (Ganga-Bhagirathi-Hooghly river system from Allahabad to Haldia), National Waterway-2 (River Brahmaputra from Dhubri to Sadiya) & National Waterway-3 ( West Coast Canal from Kottapuram to Kollam along with Udyogmandal and Champakara Canals) are already operational.

In addition, in National Waterway-4 (Kakinada- Puducherry canals along with Godavari to Krishna rivers) fairway development works in Vijayawada – Muktyala stretch of river Krishna have commenced under the Phase-I. Work for installation of floating terminals at four locations has commenced.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Inland Waterway Authority of India (IWAI), Govt. of Odisha, Paradip Port Trust and Dhamra Port Company Ltd. for the development of NW-5 ( East Coast Canal integrated with Brahmani river and Mahanadi delta rivers).

As per the feasibility reports completed so far, 36 new NWs have been found technically viable. Out of these 36 NWs, developmental activities have been initiated on 8 most viable NWs in 2017-18.