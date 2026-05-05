DFDS Buys Ro-Pax Ferry Stena Vinga from Stena Line

DFDS has agreed to acquire the Ro-Pax ferry Stena Vinga from Swedish operator Stena Line, strengthening its fleet and supporting services linking Jersey with the U.K. and France.

The vessel is currently chartered by DFDS and has been operating on its Jersey routes since March 2025, carrying both freight and passengers.

The 125-meter vessel, built in 2005, can carry up to 400 passengers, 200 cars and has freight capacity of 1,500 lane metres. It is equipped with 40 cabins, a restaurant, duty-free shop, cinema and recliner lounge. DFDS said the ferry will be reflagged under the U.K. flag and is expected to create around 70 new positions, including cadets and apprentices. The acquisition is expected to be completed in November 2026, with the vessel continuing to operate on the Jersey-UK and Jersey-France routes.

“The addition of Stena Vinga further strengthens our fleet resilience. The ferry has proven to be a good fit for Jersey and has performed well during the charter period. Bringing it into our owned fleet is a natural step which supports our long-term operations and commitment to serving Jersey. We look forward to continuing to welcome customers on board and providing them with a reliable and comfortable experience,” said Mathieu Girardin, head of DFDS’s Ferry Division.