DFDS Takes Delivery of First New RoPax Since 1982

Danish shipping company DFDS said it has taken delivery of Aura Seaway, the first in a series of two new roll-on, roll-off passenger ferries from Chinese shipbuilder Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI).

The 230-meter-long newbuild, now on its way to Europe, is the first newbuild passenger vessel contracted by DFDS since Scandinavia was delivered in 1982.

With 4,500 lane meters and capacity for 600 passengers, the new vessel is by far DFDS' largest RoPax ferry in terms of cargo capacity. And with a deadweight of around 12,750 tons, she can carry almost three times more than Scandinavia.

The scrubber-fitted Aura Seaways fulfils the new design standards of EEDI (Energy Efficiency Design Index), and the CO2 emissions per trailer are more than 20 % lower than on the vessels currently trading on the intended routes Karlshamn-Klaipeda and Kiel-Klaipeda, DFDS said.