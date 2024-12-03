DFDS Wins Jersey Ferry Services Bid

DFDS was selected as the preferred bidder to take on the 15-year contract to provide ferry life-line freight service and passenger services to Jersey of the Channel Islands from March 28, 2025.

“We are thrilled to have been selected as preferred bidder tender for the ferry service to Jersey. This opportunity allows us to bring our commitment to safety, reliability, and exceptional customer service to both residents and visitors of Jersey. We understand that a reliable ferry service is vital for Jersey, for the economy, and for providing essential supplies and access to medical services, and we look forward to serving the local communities on Jersey for many years to come,” says Filip Hermann, VP BU Channel & Baltics.

The specific details regarding DFDS’s plans for services, the schedule and the vessels will be provided within the next two weeks. As a part of the planning process, DFDS will work together with the local authorities, business organisations, ports and local communities in Jersey to optimize the service and provide a comfortable and efficient travel experience.