Marine Link
Thursday, October 20, 2022
SUBSCRIBE

DFDS Wins Tender to Continue Newhaven-Dieppe Service

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 19, 2022

(Photo: DFDS)

(Photo: DFDS)

DFDS has won the tender to operate ferries between Newhaven, U.K. and Dieppe, France, clearing the Danish operator to continue its service on the route for the next five years.

“We are delighted to be awarded the contract to continue operating the important ferry link between Newhaven and Dieppe. This secures hundreds of local DFDS jobs and enables us to continue our ambitious plans to invest in the route,” said Jean-Claude Charlo, Head of French Organization and Route Director at DFDS.

“We look forward to growing the traffic and will bring significant improvements to the route including new branding and a new schedule, which will increase frequency during the key summer period,” Charlo said.

The company currently offers multiple daily crossings on the Newhaven-Dieppe route.

The new contract will begin on January 1, 2023.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Growing Demand for CTVs and SOVs in the US Offshore Wind Market

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week