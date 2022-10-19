DFDS Wins Tender to Continue Newhaven-Dieppe Service

DFDS has won the tender to operate ferries between Newhaven, U.K. and Dieppe, France, clearing the Danish operator to continue its service on the route for the next five years.

“We are delighted to be awarded the contract to continue operating the important ferry link between Newhaven and Dieppe. This secures hundreds of local DFDS jobs and enables us to continue our ambitious plans to invest in the route,” said Jean-Claude Charlo, Head of French Organization and Route Director at DFDS.

“We look forward to growing the traffic and will bring significant improvements to the route including new branding and a new schedule, which will increase frequency during the key summer period,” Charlo said.

The company currently offers multiple daily crossings on the Newhaven-Dieppe route.

The new contract will begin on January 1, 2023.