Diana Announces Vessel Time Charter with Solebay

Dry bulk shipping company Diana Shipping announced it has entered into a time charter contract with Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong, for one of its Capesize vessels, Semirio—a 174,261 dwt bulk carrier built in 2007.

The gross charter rate is $14,150 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum November 20, 2024 up to maximum January 30, 2025. The charter is expected to commence on August 20, 2023.

Diana Shipping said it expects the employment to generate approximately $6.38 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.