Diana Shipping Announces Two Time Charter Deals

Shipowner Diana Shipping on Friday announced it has entered into a pair of time charter contracts for two of its owned bulk carrier vessels

Western Bulk Carriers AS will charter the DSI Aquila $13,300 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum September 15, 2023 up to maximum November 15, 2023. The charter is expected to commence on November 22, 2022. The 60,309 dwt Ultramax dry bulk vessel was built in 2015.

In addition, EGPN Bulk Carrier Co., Limited, will charter the Houston for $13,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum July 1, 2024 up to maximum August 31, 2024. The charter is expected to commence on November 21, 2022. The 177,729 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel was built in 2009.

Diana said it expects the employments to generate approximately $11.44 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charters.