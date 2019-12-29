Diana Shipping Sells Calipso

Diana Shipping announced that it has signed, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to sell the 2005-built vessel Calipso to an unaffiliated third party.



According to the global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, the vessel, which is sold for a sale price of US$7.275 million before commissions, is scheduled to be delivered to the unnamed buyer by the end of January.



The Greek dry bulk owner has been selling its panamaxes for the last year and Calipso is the nineth in the row.



Upon completion of the aforementioned sale, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 41 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 13 Panamax).



As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Calipso, is approximately 5.2 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.53 years.