Diana Shipping Sells Its Oldest Vessel

Diana Shipping on Tuesday announced it has reached a deal to sell its oldest vessel, an 18-year-old panamax bulk carrier.

The Greek shipowner said it has reached a memorandum of agreement through one of its subsidiaries to sell the 76,942 dwt vessel Artemis to an undisclosed third-party buyer for $12.99 million. The ship is slated to be delivered to its new owner by March 8 at the latest.

Artemis was built in 2006 by Japan's Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in 2006.



Upon completion of the sale, Diana Shipping’s fleet will consist of 39 dry bulk vessels, including four Newcastlemax, nine Capesize, five Post-Panamax, six Kamsarmax, six Panamax and nine Ultramax.