Diana Shipping Sells Panamax Bulker. Nets EGPN Charter for Capesize Unit

Diana Shipping, a dry bulk shipping company, has signed an agreement to sell the 2001-built Panamax dry bulk vessel “Oceanis” to an unnamed buyer. Separately, the company has secured a charter for its Capesize bulk carrier "New York."

The company said Friday that the Oceanis vessel would be delivered to the buyer by April 16, 2021, at the latest, for a sale price of US$5.75 million before commissions.

Separately, Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with EGPN Bulk Carrier Co., Hong Kong, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v New York.

The gross charter rate is US$14,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum April 16, 2022, up to maximum June 30, 2022. The charter is expected to begin on December 27, 2020.

The “New York” is a 177,773 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2010.

This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$6.57 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter, the shipowner said.

"Upon completion of the aforementioned sale and the previously announced sales of one Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Coronis, and one Capesize dry bulk vessel, the m/v Sideris GS, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 37 dry bulk vessels.