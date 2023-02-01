Diana Shipping Takes Delivery of Ultramax Dry Bulker, Secures Charter

Bulk carrier firm Diana Shipping said Wednesday it had has taken delivery of the 2016-built DSI Aquarius ultramax dry bulk vessel of 60,309 dwt.

The ship, which used to be called STH Kure, is one of nine new Ultramax dry bulk vessels that the company had agreed to buy in August 2022.

Diana Shipping also said that it had entered into a time charter contract for the vessel with Engelhart CTP Freight (Switzerland) SA, at a gross charter rate of US$14,200 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum January 10, 2024 up to maximum March 25, 2024.

The charter is expected to start on February 1, 2023. The employment of “DSI Aquarius” is anticipated to generate approximately US$4.81 million in gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter, Diana Shipping said.