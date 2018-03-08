DNV GL: Digital Journey in Virtual Reality

Digitalization and advanced technology solutions are the center of DNV GL's efforts to keep ships safe and help customers enhance the efficiency of their assets.

To showcase this vision, DNV GL developed a virtual reality (VR) presentation, which shows how the company is pushing ahead with a digital transformation to improve the quality and efficiency of its services, as well as the emerging solutions which will take class into the future.

The VR experience takes viewers on a tour of RCCL cruise ship Independence of the Seas to demonstrate how advanced sensor technology, powerful satellite connections and the digital data being created and transmitted from vessels will open up a new range of possibilities for shipping. The presentation shows how ship data could be combined with survey results and a 3D model of the ship to build a digital twin – a digital copy of a vessel, modelled to exactly represent its properties. It also shows how this digital twin could be used to optimize the design, test how the networks on board respond to cyberattacks and even identify when equipment needs maintenance.

The VR presentation is available to Seatrade Cruise Global visitors at the DNV GL booth in Hall A, Stand 421.