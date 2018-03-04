Port of Gothenburg Enhance Efficiency Through Digitalisation

The Port of Gothenburg has implemented what has amounted to a major surge in automation, governing large-scale pumping between terminals and refineries.

The new system will ensure the terminals receive rapid, concise notification about when pumping can take place, and they can also see the exact cost on completion. The process will save both time and money.

The Port of Gothenburg is the largest open access energy port in Scandinavia and is renowned internationally for its safety initiatives. Some 2,500 tankers call each year, handling crude oil , petrol, diesel and other energy products.

“In 2016, we broke the record when 23.7 million tonnes of oil passed through the port. If it wasn’t for a scheduled maintenance shutdown, we would have more than surpassed that figure during 2017. There is a clear upward trend in the handling of energy products,” said Jill Söderwall, Head of Commercial Operations at the Energy Port.

The increase in volumes has resulted in a higher level of quay space utilisation, which means that vessels need to be turned around more quickly and more efficiently than previously, yet still adhering to the same strict safety requirements. The entire process requires a finely tuned operating system at every stage, and as part of its development work the Port of Gothenburg has invested in a new automation platform.

“We are striving continuously to eliminate bottlenecks, and the project involves building up an automation platform. This is a long-term project and a vital part of our ambition to enhance efficiency even further,” said Jörgen Wrennfors, production development engineer at Gothenburg Port Authority.

The use of digital systems has resulted in more effective control. There are a number of control points in the area, all of which need to be checked at least every four hours. This takes place day and night, all year round.

Previously, the control points were checked using barcode scanners and pen and paper, but now the pipeline supervisors receive all the information they require via computer tablets. Each tablet is linked to a GPS system that confirms the presence of the pipeline supervisor.