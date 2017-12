International cooperation on standardisation and maritime digitalisation are this year’s themes as the Danish Maritime Authority and IALA are hosting the conference ’e-Navigation Underway’ for the eighth time.

The conference takes place on board the M/S PEARL SEAWAYS, which will be heading for Oslo on a return voyage from 24 to 26 January. Now, everyone interested in digitalisation in the maritime field can register for the conference.​

Director General Andreas Nordseth from the Danish Maritime Authority will open the conference together with the Secretary-General of IALA, and this year’s keynote speaker is DFDS President and CEO Niels Smedegaard.

Furthermore, various players, including IMO Technical Officer Sasha Pristom, will present ongoing international work within e-navigation and digitalisation. The conference offers an opportunity for the attendees to hear various suggestions for how to reap the benefits of e-navigation and digitalisation across stakeholders and borders.