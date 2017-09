ABB Digitalizes Maritime Maintenance

ABB has added ‘Fleet Intelligence’ to its ABB Ability Collaborative Operations software, providing marine customers with a single and complete overview of their ship system maintenance needs rather than being faced with piecemeal, standalone reporting solutions.





Mr Nakken says that a “jungle” of marine maintenance solutions has emerged, many of which are unable to exchange data seamlessly. “Typically, Fleet Intelligence addresses a common shortcoming in ship efficiency, where data from manufacturer manuals provide the basis for the planned maintenance system, meaning that equipment is maintained to standards set by vendors rather than being based on the needs of customers. As well as delivering greater efficiency and more precise inspection scheduling, better spare parts availability, asset protection and prolonged equipment service life, Fleet Intelligence minimizes the requirement for service engineer visits, resulting in lower costs. It combines cutting-edge IT for marine equipment maintenance planning, including advanced analytics of data in the cloud, with ABB’s unrivalled domain knowledge and technical services support remote operational centers.“Moving away from theoretical maintenance based on supplier manuals means that the customer can create work orders that feed into a planned maintenance system based on actual need rather than service manual generalities,” says Kenneth Nakken, ABB Marine & Ports Head of Digital Service. “Closing the loop on maintenance assessment, equipment monitoring and analytics gives customers the application they need to fully digitalize vessel operations.”Mr Nakken says that a “jungle” of marine maintenance solutions has emerged, many of which are unable to exchange data seamlessly. “Typically, condition monitoring systems are not based on specific failure modes and services are delivered by multiple providers. Data-driven services use different delivery methods; standalone web-applications and reports make it difficult for operators to get a full overview of their actual maintenance needs and plan for them.”