ABB Digitalizes Maritime Maintenance

Related News

DNV GL Creates Digital Solutions Organization

DNV GL announced it is creating a specialized Digital Solutions organization that will set out to capture the opportunities that lie in data sharing…

Fincantieri to Take Control of STX France

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri will take effective control of STX France under shared ownership, an Italian government source said on Wednesday…

Global Trade Surge Fuel Oil Markets

Global trade is growing at the fastest rate for six years - which is both a symptom and a cause of the recovery in commodity markets. World trade volumes were up…

Unmanned RIB to The Rescue

A high-speed rigid inflatable boat (RIB) will be featured in the first unmanned water-borne demonstration to take place at…

New Electrical Steam Boiler Module for Aoka Mizu FPSO

Parat Halvorsen AS said it recently secured a contract to design and fabricate a complete, turnkey steam boiler module for…

Marine Environment and Impact of Mine Tailing

The impacts of wastes and other matter in the marine environment from mining operations is at the core of a working group…

Marine Biofuels As Sustainable Alternative For Shipping

The inaugural biofuel roundtable was held in Singapore today to drive discussions on the use of biofuels as a sustainable…

Wreck of WWI German U-boat Sub Found off Belgium

The well-preserved wreck of a World War One German submarine, possibly still containing the bodies of its 23 crew members…

Shipping Operating Costs Declining -Report

Total annual operating costs in the shipping industry fell by an average of 1.1 percent in 2016, says international accountant…

Trump Waives Jones Act for Puerto Rico Relief

President Trump has waived shipping restrictions for Puerto Rico on Thursday at request of the island's governor Ricardo…

Hovem Named CEO of DNV GL Oil & Gas

Liv Hovem will step in as CEO of DNV GL’s Oil & Gas business area from January 1, 2018. She will be based at the DNV GL…