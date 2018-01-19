Annet Koster New Director of KVNR

Association of Dutch Shipowners (KVNR) has appointed Annet Koster as its new director from 1 March 2018.

Annet Koster will join the shipowners' association ass the face of the KVNR, will make a strong case for Dutch shipping, said the board chairmen Sibrand Hassing and Karin Orsel on 17 January during the New Year's reception of the association.

"I especially want to get started to make Dutch shipping more broadly visible and to introduce people to this dynamic and traditional Dutch sector," says the brand new director. With this entrepreneurial advocate, the KVNR expects to have appointed a facilitator of innovation within the sector.

Annet Koster (39) has built up a varied career in the association sector after university studies in the field of law and political sciences. After having started as a lobbyist, she has more than ten years of experience in the service of the Royal Association MKB- Nederland in the protection of interests of which the last years as director of the Foundation Projects.