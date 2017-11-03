Reedy Joins DHT Holdings Board of Directors

DHT Holdings, Inc. said it has appointed Susan Reedy to its board of directors as a Class I Director with a term expiring at the company's 2020 annual shareholders meeting. In connection with Reedy's appointment, the company's board has increased to six directors.

Reedy’s appointment as a director is in accordance with the Investor Rights Agreement (IRA) entered into between the company and BW Group Limited on April 20, 2017. Pursuant to the IRA, BW Group is entitled to nominate two persons to the company's board. Reedy is the second person to be nominated by BW Group as a director.

Reedy has over 17 years of corporate legal experience. She is currently Head of Legal - Special Projects for BW Group and served as Deputy Managing Director & General Counsel of BW Ventures from 2011 to 2016. Prior to that, Reedy was associated with Conyers, Dill & Pearman, where she advised shipping and energy clients, and with the corporate department of Owen Bird. Reedy received her Juris Doctor and Bachelor of Arts degrees from the University of Victoria (British Columbia, Canada) and studied international law at the Utrecht University (Utrecht, Netherlands). She is called to the Bar in Bermuda and Canada and has served on the Women's Oil & Gas Council Committee as well as on the boards of various private companies. Reedy is a resident of Bermuda and citizen of Canada.