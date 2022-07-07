Dirk Lesko Named President of Irving Shipbuilding

Dirk Lesko will assume the role of President of Irving Shipbuilding Inc., effective September 1, 2022, the Canadian shipbuilder announced.

Ross Langley, Vice Chairman of Irving Shipbuilding, will continue as interim President until Lesko joins the company.

Lesko retired in April 2022 as a Vice President of the General Dynamics Corporation and President of Bath Iron Works (BIW). Lesko served as President of BIW from 2017 to 2022.

A 32-year BIW employee and third generation shipbuilder, Lesko held leadership positions including Vice President DDG 1000 Program, Vice President Surface Combatants and General Manager. He also served as Chairman of the General Dynamics Engineering and Technology Council.

A Maine native, Lesko earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from The University of Maine and a Master of Science Degree in Business Administration from Boston University.

“We are very pleased that Dirk Lesko is joining us as President,” said Jim Irving, Co-CEO of Irving Shipbuilding's parent company J.D. Irving, Limited. “He brings extensive experience in military shipbuilding which will continue to enhance Irving Shipbuilding as Canada’s Combatant Shipbuilder.”