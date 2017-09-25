Marine Link
Tuesday, September 26, 2017

China Workshop Discusses Oil Pollution Response

September 25, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 Current research and technical developments in oil spill preparedness and response were in the spotlight at a major seminar in Tianjin, China (20-21 September). 

 
The International Oil Spill Response Technical Seminar brought together over 150 representatives of national government, oil industry and oil spill response companies.
 
International Maritime Organization (IMO)’s Colleen O’Haghan presented on the Organization’s International Convention on Oil Pollution Preparedness, Response and Co-operation (OPRC) – the treaty covering measures for dealing with pollution incidents, either nationally or in cooperation with other countries. 
 
The seminar was organized by Yantai MSA and CNOOC Energy Technology and Service Safety and Environmental Protection Co. under the GI China Project.
 
The GI China Project is an initative led by the China Maritime Safety Administration, supported by IMO and the oil industry body IPIECA, to enhance China’s capacity to prepare for and response to oil spills, through the promotion of government and industry collaboration. 
 
Prior to the Tianjin seminar, a meeting of the GI China Technical Consultative Group met to plan the project activities for 2018–2019, which will include a number of training courses, workshops and seminars to further the national spill response capability. IMO participated in the meeting to establish how IMO can continue to support these activities in the future.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Sep 2017 - Maritime Port & Ship Security Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News