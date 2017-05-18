Marine Link
New Fast Displacement Yacht is First with Hybrid Propulsion

May 18, 2017

A new motoryacht built by built by the Netherlands’ Heesen Yachts is the world’s first Fast Displacement equipped with hybrid propulsion. Christened M/Y Home, the vessel is ultra-efficient, low fuel-burning and one of the quietest on the oceans.
 
There are two sources of power for propulsion: diesel mechanical and diesel electrical. Either source can be used independently or simultaneously, providing less noise and vibration, more flexible power management and increased efficiency.
 
Two water cooled DC electric shaft motors, each 127 kW, enable the yacht to cruise at 9 knots using the generators alone.
 
With a transatlantic range of 3,750nm at a cruising speed of 12 knots, M/Y Home’s top speed is 16.3 knots, achieved with two MTU 12V, 600 kW each.
 
The Fast Displacement Hull Form was devised by Van Oossanen and implemented by Heesen’s in-house naval architects.
 
The ABS-classed M/Y Home is a 50m aluminum motoryacht below the 500GT threshold with an exterior design by Omega Architects. Its draft is 2.15 meters.
 
Following her launch, Home will remain in the harbor in Oss to commence commissioning of her systems, and will then move to Rotterdam where she will undergo her sea trials and official tests before delivery to her owners in June.
