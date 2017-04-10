LNG Innovation: Wison's LNG Distributor

The Wison-LNG-Distributor (LNGD) is a new multi-functional carrier with scalable capacity between 5000 to 20,000 cu. m. Wison-LNGD integrates the functions of LNG loading, bunkering and container delivery, which could make regional LNG redistribution more affordable and efficient.

Wison’s LNG Distributor has been purposely designed to distribute partial loads to coastal areas in regions such as Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, the Caribbean, and Northern Europe. Being designed to operate at a shallow draft of 4.5m, the LNGD can deliver cargoes in areas where LNG carriers with similar capacity cannot access. The azimuth thruster propulsion system provides superior maneuverability, which eliminates the need for tug assistance. The vessel features a bunkering arm, which facilitates a quick connection with the receiving facility and a short turn-around time. The loading arm will connect to the receiving unit’s manifold, thereby eliminating the need for a hose transfer system at each receiving point. In addition, the vessel has been designed with a large open deck, serviced by a crane. This area can be used to deliver general supplies and parts. Uniquely, the vessel has the ability to deliver full and pick up empty ISO containers for inland trucking. Empty containers can be filled onboard through a refill station.

Mr. CUI Ying, CEO of Wison Offshore and Marine said, “Our LNGD solution will become a key enabler for small-scale FSRU and FSRP development in the areas that are either inaccessible or too small to be commercially feasible served by a large-scale floating unit or land facility.” It is also an ideal LNG distribution solution for near-shore LNG milk-run deliveries in some locations that have restricted access such as shallow rivers and harbours.’ In addition to the newly launched LNGD solutions, Wison offers a full scope of small-scale LNG distribution product line to the market, which also includes LNGC and bunkering vessel.

“By dedicating to the development of cost-effective and innovative products across the LNG value chain, we’re tailoring solutions to various demand scenarios and clearing roadblocks for LNG distribution to end markets that remain untapped.” added Mr. CUI.