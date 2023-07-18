Divers Inspect Grounded Ro-Ro

The 93 passengers and 36 crew on a ro-ro ran aground approximately 100 meters from shore at Barangay Nasunugan in Banton, the Philippines, at midnight on July 16 have now been rescued and refloating efforts have begun.

Montenegro Shipping’s Maria Helena was sailing from Lucena Port in Lucena City, Quezon Province, bound for San Agustin Port in Tablas, Romblon, when the incident occurred.

The vessel has been listing 10 degrees to portside, and the Captain is reported to have attributed the list to to the explosion of one tire of one of the rolling cargoes onboard, which broke the lashing.

Captain Elmo Sumocol added that the sea condition was calm and there were no signs of hull cracks or holes on the vessel. The vessel has approximately 21,000 liters of marine diesel oil remaining onboard, and the Philippine Coast Guard's Marine Environmental Protection Group in Romblon is on standby for a possible oil spill response.

San Pedro Shipyard Divers, hired by Montenegro Shipping Lines, conducted an underwater survey on July 18 to inspect the vessel and for the preparation of laying of airbags. No signs of holes nor oil leakage was sighted in the hull, according to the divers.



