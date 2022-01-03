Diverse Marine to Build New Vessel for Caister Volunteer Lifeboat Service

Caister Volunteer Lifeboat Service Ltd. announced it has signed a new vessel construction agreement with shipbuilder Diverse Marine for a first of class 14-meter Medina Class Lifeboat.

The vessel has commenced build and will be delivered in 2022.

After a competitive international tender process using a design from Walker Marine Design, the construction of the vessel at Cowes on the Isle of Wight completes the evolutionary process that saw the original Medina Class Lifeboat built very close to the current build location over 35 years ago - before the design was adopted by the Dutch who built the stations current Lifeboat, ‘Bernard Matthews II’ 16 years ago.

The 14m self-righting lifeboat features an aluminum hull, deck and coach roof together with a resiliently mounted GRP wheelhouse to reduce noise and vibration for the crew. The fully air-conditioned wheelhouse layout has been designed for up to six crew, all with designated AllSalt Maritime SHOXS 2000 seats. Configuration is for a central helm station forward, nav station aft to stbd and an additional dedicated space for stretcher and casualties.

Twin Scania DI13-077M main propulsion engines drive twin Hamilton HJ364 water jet units for speeds in excess of 35 knots. Twin helm stations will feature Hamilton Jet’s AVX control system and Jet-Anchor functionality for station keeping. A comprehensive navigation and communications suite will be supplied by Boat Electrics and Electronics Ltd.

Ben Colman, Director of Diverse Marine said, “We are delighted and very proud to be awarded the contract for this lifeboat for such a high profile and respected charitable organization. Our expertise building high quality workboats together with the repair and maintenance of lifeboats stands us in a good position to deliver this first of class vessel, meeting the specific requirements from the crew of the Caister Lifeboat.

Paul Garrod, Chairman of Caister Volunteer Lifeboat Service said, “This marks the next chapter in the history of Caister Independent Lifeboat. Our current lifeboat has served us well over the last 16 years, and carried out many rescues during her time on service. The new lifeboat will be purpose built for our needs at Caister, and the directors, crew and members and all our volunteers are excited and proud that it will be built in the United Kingdom.”