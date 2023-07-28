DMC Inks Deal to Equip Chilean Navy Ships

Wärtsilä has awarded Damen Marine Components (DMC) a contract to provide steering equipment to two Landing Platform Docks (LPD) of the Chilean Navy being built at ASMAR. DMC is supplying a range of energy efficient equipment to the vessels, which will reduce fuel consumption and resultant emissions.

The 110-m long Chilean Navy LPDs are being constructed for the Escotillón IV project at the state-owned Astilleros y Maestranzas de la Armada (ASMAR) shipyard.

The ships will fulfil the dual purpose of increasing Chile’s defense capabilities as well as the nation’s ability to perform humanitarian operations.

DMC will supply the two vessels with its Commander piston type steering system.



DMC will also supply two Atlantic rudders including Silent Bulbs. The Silent Bulb is a fuel saving device designed to reduce the risk of cavitation on the rudder by lowering flow losses from the propeller, thereby expanding the lifecycle of the rudder. The Silent Bulb is also designed to increase propeller thrust, enabling the vessel to sail at the required speed with less power output.





