DNK Launches Program for Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing Services

Den Norske Krigsforsikring for Skib (DNK) has launched a program to provide members access to Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing (A-PNT) services to counter the growing risk of jamming and spoofing.

DNK, Norway’s leading war risk mutual insurance provider, has launched a program to offer members advanced systems to protect against the growing threat of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signal interference. This industry-first program allows members to select among vendors specializing in A-PNT services to lower premiums and provide secure, accurate and reliable positioning, navigation and timing data.

“Over the past five years, we have seen a sharp in increase in GNSS interference, especially in the Black Sea, the Baltic Sea and more recently, in the Persian Gulf and Red Sea,” DNK’s CEO Svein Ringbakken said. “GNSS signal interference can not only increase the risk of collision or grounding but also compromise critical safety systems. This programme offers our members the opportunity to lower premiums by investing in cost-effective A-PNT solutions to maintain situational awareness, safety, and positioning integrity.”

Under the direction of the DNK Board, DNK evaluated A-PNT solutions based on Iridium’s global network of 66 Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, the world’s only pole-to-pole positioning and communications service. This initiative led to the creation of a DNK project group that reviewed several PNT solutions providers, with Iridium’s satellite network emerging as the clear choice for commercial maritime deployment.

“After extensive research, DNK found that the Iridium signal, which is 1,000 times more powerful than GNSS signals, is significantly more difficult to disrupt, adding a significant layer of enhanced positioning resilience,” said DNK Project Manager Alan Belardinelli. “Signal attacks can also play havoc with onboard digital systems that rely on GNSS to provide a source of timing, necessary for safe navigation and efficient operations.”

The DNK program vendors offer subscription-based systems that are affordable, easy to install and require minimal crew training. Components include an Above Deck Unit that transmits jamming and spoofing data to DNK and an optional Below Deck Unit that provides situational awareness to the vessel crew.