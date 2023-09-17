DNV Awards AiP to HD KSOE’s Hydrogen System for LH2 Carrier

DNV has awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) to HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) and its subsidiaries HD Hyundai Heavy Industry (HD HHI) and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) for their new hydrogen system.

HD KSOE aims to complete the development of the hydrogen carrier technology that enables large-capacity hydrogen transportation and storage by around 2030.

HD KSOE's new system utilizes boil-off gas from hydrogen transport for a hybrid propulsion system, integrating hydrogen dual-fuel engines and fuel cells. Collaborating globally, HD KSOE and partners like Woodside Energy and Linde Engineering are exploring new hydrogen transportation and storage solutions, aiming to commercialize their advancements by 2030.

Maria Gonzalez-Perez, Vice President Strategic Planning & Portfolio New Energy of Woodside Energy, stated: "This new system is expected to accelerate the development of the hydrogen shipping value chain. To realise hydrogen shipping, the roles of hydrogen producers, consumers, and shipyards are crucial. Through ongoing collaboration, we hope to develop solutions to accelerate the growth of hydrogen.”

In 2022, Woodside entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KSOE and Hyundai Glovis to develop an integrated marine transportation system to maximise delivery of new energy products, including hydrogen, ammonia and carbon dioxide. Woodside expects the development of new energy markets to be similar to the development of the LNG industry many years ago, such as in the need for government support and opportunities for collaboration.



