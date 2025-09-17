DNV Certifies OceanWings’ Wind Assisted Propulsion System

OceanWings has received a Type Approval Design Certificate (TADC) from DNV, marking a major milestone in the industrial validation of the company’s automated wingsail propulsion system.

The certificate confirms that the design of the rigid OceanWings system, in both its tiltable and fixed configurations, meets DNV’s rigorous technical and regulatory standards for safety, reliability, and operation.

The system is designed to support shipping’s transition toward cleaner energy and compliance with emerging regulations.

DNV TADC provides a clear pathway for integrating OceanWings on board commercial vessels by streamlining class approvals and reducing technical risk for shipowners, shipyards, and flag states.

The TADC helps to build confidence that OceanWings is a ‘ready-now’ solution that could be utilized to support a vessel's compliance with key regulatory frameworks such as IMO’s MEPC 83/84, FuelEU Maritime, and the Global Fuel Standard (GFS).

“Receiving this TADC at the London International Shipping Week is the perfect timing for OceanWings. Shipowners need to trust that they can safely operate our systems at sea in all conditions. This recognition, coming from the joint work with the team at DNV, makes us ready for any market acceleration following the GFS vote at the IMO in October,” said Emmanuel Schalit, OceanWings CEO.