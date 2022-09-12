DNV Grants AIP to MOL and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding for LCO2 Carrier

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. have received approval in principle (AIP) for their jointly developed liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carrier from the Norwegian classification society DNV. The presentation ceremony took place on September 5 at the Gastech 2022 conference in Milan, Italy.

The LCO2 carrier that underwent a Hazard Identification Study (HAZID) and received an AIP is a 50,000m3-class vessel for which the two companies completed a joint concept study in November 2021.

The vessel design incorporates tank pressure specifications for larger vessels in the future. MOL and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding are also integrating the knowledge of an MOL-invested company, Norway-based Larvik Shipping AS, which has managed LCO2 vessels in Europe for more than 30 years. The HAZID was implemented in line with actual operations.