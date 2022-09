DNV Grants AIP to SHI for New Liquified CO2 Carrier Design

DNV has awarded an approval in principle (AIP) to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for its new liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carrier design.

The innovation incorporates customized large cargo tanks (pressurized IMO Type-C) and a reliable cargo handling system with highly efficient reliquefication technology.

The AIP, presented at the Gastech 2022 Exhibition in Milan, confirms that DNV has reviewed SHI's design against the requirements of the IGC code and DNV guidelines applicable to CO2 carriers.

SHI’s new system is expected to help the shipping industry be ready for future large-scale CO2 transportation demands as increasing numbers of carbon capture, utilization & storage (CCUS) projects evolve.

The ship has optimized cargo space and ship performance by utilizing customized bi-lobe cargo tanks. It also features a re-liquefaction system that condenses vaporized and compressed CO2 by a refrigeration process. Once expanded, the CO2 is cooled and returned to the LCO2 tanks.

“We are happy to collaborate with DNV in this important design development and believe this AiP award demonstrates SHI's readiness for the new LCO2 shipping market that is coming from global decarbonization demands,” said Young Kyu Ahn, Vice President and SHI’s Head of Shipbuilding Sales Engineering.

Vidar Dolonen, DNV Regional Manager Maritime Korea & Japan, said, “In view of the growing market for carbon dioxide carriers, which will contribute to global emissions reduction strategies, DNV will continue to accompany SHI on its decarbonization journey using our expertise.”