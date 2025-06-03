DNV Greenlights Hudong-Zhonghua’s Three Advanced Vessel Designs

Classification Society DNV has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) certificates to Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for three new vessel designs.

The AiPs highlight the ongoing collaboration between the two organizations and reinforce their shared commitment to supporting the continued development of Chinese shipbuilding and the maritime industry’s low-carbon transition and technical advancement.

The three AiPs represent the continuing advancement of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding in key shipping segments, to meet the global demand for energy as well as the more efficient transport of goods through alternative fuels.

The new certificates not only validate these latest designs, but reflect the value of long-term collaboration between the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding and DNV, building on innovations in designs for large LNG carriers, ammonia transports, and LCO2 carriers, among others.

The AiP certificates were presented for 102,000 m³ NO96 Very Large Ethane Carrier (VLEC), 174,000 m³ ice-strengthened Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier (LNGC), and 8,000 TEU LNG-fueled container vessel.

“Chinese shipyards like Hudong-Zhonghua are operating at the forefront of the global maritime transformation. Across the industry there is continuing demand for vessels that utilize new fuels, more advanced systems, and fully integrated digital capabilities – and we are proud to help deliver these advances.

“At DNV are very proud that Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard has again chosen us to cooperate on these exciting and innovative projects. We look forward to deepening this long-lasting and productive partnership as we work to enable new designs that are practical, cost-efficient, environmentally friendly, and continue to push shipping safety forward,” said Øyvind Pettersen, Head of the Technical Centre China at DNV Maritime.