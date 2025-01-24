DNV, HMD, KSOE Join Forces for Electric Propulsion Digital Test Standards

DNV has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with HD Hyundai Mipo (HMD) and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) to collaborate on developing new standards for using digital twins to test electric propulsion systems.

The collaborative project aims to resolve issues related to the integration of highly complex vessel systems for electric propulsion. Utilizing hardware in the loop (HiL) testing via digital twins of the different systems enables integration tests to be performed both earlier in the process on a much broader and deeper level.

Together, DNV, HMD and KSOE will work on the verification of digital assets to ensure the accuracy of the tests.

Utilizing DNV verified digital assets facilitates the integration process. Also, when systems from multiple suppliers are tested together, having the same requirements and HiL test procedures ensures the reliability of the testing.

“Through this technical collaboration we aim to establish clear and practical digital twin-based testing procedures and standards. These can foster broader industry participation and ensure the reliability of results. In doing so, we hope to safeguard the performance and safety of ship systems and lead in building a digital twin ecosystem for the shipbuilding industry,” said Kitae Kim, Head of Quality Management, HD Hyundai Mipo.

The project will also focus on maintaining the digital assets throughout the life-cycle of the vessel to maximize their value over the long-term.

With verified assets, component models could also be used in a ‘plug-and-play’ manner as different systems are introduced into the simulation space or updated over time.

This initiative sets out to build a foundation for leveraging class-verified digital assets to support more comprehensive and earlier HiL testing. It aligns with DNV’s Data-driven Verification (DDV) notation, which has been developed to ensure reliable performance of complex systems.