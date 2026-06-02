DNV Launches V2 of Steel Load Planner

Classification society DNV released version 2 of its Steel Load Planner (SLP V2.0) self-service application at the Posidonia trade fair this week.

Steel coils are one of the staple minor-bulk cargoes, yet remain among the most demanding to plan, with wide variations in coil size, weight and behavior during stowage. At the same time, tight tonnage supply, a shortage of newbuild slots, and growing regulatory costs for emissions, mean owners and operators need to maximize the loading capacity of their existing vessels to remain competitive.

Building on the original Steel Load Planner, which launched in 2023 and won the IT Solution award at the International Bulk Journal Awards, DNV’s SLP V2.0 can now automate planning work that previously relied on manual input and judgement. This means that even non-specialists can be guided by the built-in AI and produce a fully optimized plan in just minutes. Planners enter the vessel and the coil dimensions, and SLP V2 identifies the stronger and weaker areas of the structure, then optimizes dunnage as well as coil placement accordingly and generates a loading plan. In addition, general cargo ships and multi-purpose vessels can now take advantage of the same automated structural assessments.

The output from SLP V2.0 is built around a one-page dashboard, putting everything a planner needs front and center. It presents the full overview of the cargo and loading plan on screen, with coil distribution mapped across the hold row by row, alongside the key figures for the shipment: coil quantities, total masses, and the centers of gravity for input to the onboard loading computer. The same dashboard can also be printed as a clean, readable report for documentation and handover.

In addition, SLP V2.0 handles mixed coil stowage and non-standard tier arrangements and makes fuller use of the hold. Two additional features can increase intake where conditions allow: reduced dynamic accelerations for short voyages in calmer seas, and recognition of any documented coating and corrosion - enabling utilization of up to 50% of the corrosion allowance.