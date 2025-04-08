DNV Verifies Emissions Avoided by Jotun Coated Vessels

DNV Maritime Advisory has confirmed that 11.1 million tons of CO2 emissions were avoided by Jotun coated vessels in 2024.

The avoided emissions were verified through a technical evaluation using the DNV MASTERv2 emission prediction model combined with AIS data, and Jotun provided data on average speed loss over a five-year drydocking cycle.

“We are happy to showcase the verified effect our efforts within hull performance have for our customers in terms of avoided emissions. This mean that we contribute to the environment with great significance, and we help preserve fuel worth approximately $2 billion for our customers,” said Morten Sten Johansen, Global Category Director Hull Performance in Jotun.

“To put it into context, the DNV verified numbers are the same as emitted emissions of more than 2.3 million gasoline-powered passenger vehicles driven for one year, estimated by EPA. And according to SSB (Statistics Norway) Norway’s total Co2 emissions in 2023 was 38.1 million tons CO2, so we are definitely making our mark. This says something about the perspectives and the enormous effect it has when prioritizing a clean hull.”

The figure of 11.1 million tons was verified with a margin of ±2.1 million tons, and the calculation is based on average speed loss during the four last years of a five-year dry-docking cycle, using the first year as reference and following ISO 19030.





