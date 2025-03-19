DOE Approves LNG Export Authorization

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright approved a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export authorization to the Venture Global CP2 LNG export project proposed for Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

The issuance to CP2 marks the fifth LNG-related approval from DOE since President Trump took office, following an export approval to Commonwealth LNG on February 14, an order on rehearing removing barriers for the use of LNG as bunkering fuel announced on February 28, an approval providing the Golden Pass LNG terminal more time to commence exports issued March 5, and approval granting the Delfin LNG project additional time to commence exports issued on March 10.

Once constructed, CP2, owned by Venture Global, will be able to export up to 3.96 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of LNG.

The authorization also conditionally grants CP2 authorization to export LNG to non-free trade agreement countries from the proposed CP2 LNG project. In the order, DOE finds that LNG exports from CP2 LNG are likely to yield economic benefits to the United States, diversify global LNG supplies, and improve energy security for U.S. allies and trading partners over the course of the export term through 2050. DOE expects to issue a final order to CP2 LNG in the coming months.

CP2 is the third LNG export project that has been developed by Venture Global, with the Calcasieu Pass project coming online in March 2022 and the Plaquemines LNG project beginning exports in late 2024. Accompanying the buildout of LNG export terminals is an increase of natural gas pipelines across the U.S., with approximately 8.5 Bcf/d of pipeline additions for delivery to LNG export terminals recently completed in Texas and Louisiana.