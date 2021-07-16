Marine Link
Saturday, July 24, 2021
DOF Bags Brazilian AHTS Deals with Petrobras, Equinor

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 16, 2021

Skandi Paraty - Credit: Maxwell Soares

Norwegian offshore vessel operator DOF has secured contracts in Brazil for two of its anchor handling tug supply vessels.

The company has won contracts through its Brazilian subsidiary Norskan

The Skandi Paraty vessel, with an ROV onboard operated by DOF Subsea Brasil, has been awarded a one-year contract extension with Petrobras until July 2022.

The Skandi Iguaçu AHTS is on-hire with Equinor on a spot contract utilization in July and August 2021, DOF said.

The Navy Of Tomorrow:
