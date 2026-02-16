DOF Group ASA Awarded Contract in Argentina

DOF Group ASA announced the award of a substantial contract for a project in Argentina. The project is scheduled for offshore operations across two campaigns in Q2 and Q3-Q4 of 2026 and will encompass mooring pre-lay, pipeline end manifold installation/construction management, tie-in spools installation, hook-up and pre-commissioning of two CALM buoys, and diving services. DOF will utilize Skandi Hera and Skandi Patagonia for the project with an expected combined duration of more than 250 days.

Preparations are underway, with DOF providing project management, engineering, construction management, logistics and offshore execution led by DOF’s North America subsea region.

DOF defines a Substantial contract as a contract with value between $25 and 50 million.