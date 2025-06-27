DOF Group ASA Awarded Two Long-Term Contracts With Petrobras

DOF Group ASA is pleased to announce two new contracts in Brazil.

Skandi Logger, an AHTS with 250t bollard pull built in 2009, has been contracted for a 4-year engagement with Petrobras, following the same competitive AHTS tender process that resulted in the contracts of Skandi Iguaçu, Skandi Angra, Skandi Paraty and Skandi Urca as previously announced. For this contract, expected to start in February 2026, Skandi Logger will be reflagged to Brazilian Flag.

Resulting from another competitive tender process, Skandi Achiever has been contracted as RSV for a 4-year engagement with Petrobras. Expected commencement is in December 2025, in direct continuation of her current contract with another client in Brazil. Petrobras’ contract foresees the utilization of Achiever's 2 WROVs and subsea crane.

The two contracts have a combined value of more than $275 million.