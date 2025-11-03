DOF Group gets Extension for Pipelay Support Vessels in Brazil

DOF Group ASA ("DOF") is pleased to announce that three PLSVs (pipelay support vessels) owned through a joint venture between DOF (50%) and TechnipFMC (50%) have secured contract extensions with Petrobras in Brazil.

Skandi Vitória and Skandi Niterói have had their current contracts extended from Q4-2025 until Q1-2027. The 3-year contracts announced in June 2024 will now commence following the extension period. Skandi Açu has had its current contract extended from Q3-2026 until Q1-2027. The 3-year contract announced in August 2024 will now commence following the extension period.

The contract extensions add approximately USD 100 million of backlog to DOF. All other terms and conditions of the 3-year contracts previously announced remain unchanged.

Mons Aase, CEO DOF Group ASA, said: "We are happy to extend the firm backlog of these three high-end vessels into 2030. Together with other contracts previously announced, DOF now has 17 vessels in Brazil with firm backlog extending towards and into the next decade."