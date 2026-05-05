Marine Link
Thursday, May 21, 2026

DOF Secures APAC Subsea Services Job for Skandi Inventor Vessel

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 5, 2026

(Credit: DOF Group)

(Credit: DOF Group)

Norwegian offshore vessel owner and subsea services provider DOF Group said it has secured a contract for subsea commissioning support services in the Asia-Pacific region, with offshore operations planned in North Australian waters.

The company said its vessel Skandi Inventor will be deployed for the campaign, which is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2027 and is expected to last between 120 and 180 days.

The scope of work includes project management, engineering, procurement and logistics support services.

“The award recognizes the capabilities of Skanda Inventor and DOF as a trusted partner in the APAC region. The award also secures strong backlog for the APAC region, and we look forward to continuing to deliver safe, efficient and world class subsea and marine services,” said Chief Executive Mons Aase.

Deemed substantial by DOF, the value of the contract is between $25 million and $50 million.

Trite but true, the path to decarbonization has no ‘silver bullet’ solution.
Read the Magazine

OEMs Partner on Digital Machinery Management

Gulf Coast Shipbuilding is the Anchor for America’s Maritime Comeback

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week