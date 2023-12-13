DOF Sells PSV Skandi Captain

DOF Rederi, a fully owned subsidiary of Norway's DOF Group, on Wednesday entered into an agreement to sell the 2004-built, medium-size platform supply vessel (PSV) Skandi Captain to an undisclosed international buyer.

The vessel is slated to be handed over to its new owner in the first quarter of 2024.

DOF did not reveal the sale price but said the sale will have a "positive accounting effect".

The 74.3-meter-long Skandi Captain is a MT 6009-FSV design PSV built by Myklebust Verft in Norway.