DOF Subsea Sells Skandi Neptune Vessel

Norwegian offshore vessel owner DOF Subsea has sold its 2001-built construction support vessel Skandi Neptune.

According to DOF Subsea, the vessel has been sold to an unnamed "international buyer."

The vessel will be delivered to the new owner in Q3 2022, after completing its current commitments, DOF Subsea said Monday, without sharing further details. VesselsValue estimates the 104.2 meter-long vessel's value to be around $3.13 million.

Per the vessel's AIS, the Skandi Neptune left Vitoria, Brazil last week, en route to Petrobras' Jubarte offshore field.

The vessel was earlier this year awarded a contract with marine seismic contractor Shearwater Geoservices, to support Shearwater's Ocean Bottom Node seismic campaigns on Petrobras' Jubarte, Tupi, and Iracema fields offshore Brazil.