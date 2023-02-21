DOF Subsea's Flagship Vessel Wins More Work

Norwegian subsea services company DOF Subsea has secured more work for its Skandi Africa vessel.

The client, which DOF Subsea did not name, has exercised an extension option for the subsea service vessel, with the new commitment now running until February 2025.

DOF Subsea CEO, Mons S. Aase, said: "Skandi Africa is the most sophisticated vessel in our fleet, and we are looking forward to continuing the journey, delivering successful installation campaigns.”

Skandi Africa is designed for harsh environments, deepwater subsea construction, and flexlay operations. The 160.9-meter-long vessel was built in 2015, when it began its five-year charter with Technip (now TechnipFMC).

According to MarineTraffic.com, the vessel left Brazil's Acu port, where TechnipFMC has a spoolbase, and is en route to Rio de Janeiro. For what is worth, TechniFMC's website currentlya shows the vessel as being the part of its pipelaying fleet.