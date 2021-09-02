Marine Link
Thursday, September 23, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

DOF's Skandi Achiever DSV to Stay with Petrobras Until 4Q 2022

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 2, 2021

Skandi Achiever - Image: Celso Marino/MarineTraffic.com

Skandi Achiever - Image: Celso Marino/MarineTraffic.com

Norwegian offshore vessel operator DOF Subsea has won more work in Brazil with Petrobras.

After a recent three-year contract secured for a pipelay support vessel duo co-owned with TechnipFMC, DOF Subsea said Thursday it had secured a contract extension with Petrobras for the diving support vessel Skandi Achiever.

The extension will see the Skandi Achiever stay with Petrobras until the fourth quarter of 2022, providing ROV and diving services until the fourth quarter of 2022. DOF did not share the financial details.

Built in 2007, the Skandi Achiever is 105.9 meters long and can accommodate 100 persons, and features an 18 men saturated diving system.

The vessel has a 4.2 x 4.2-meter moonpool, and an ROV hangar of 137 square meters.

Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News