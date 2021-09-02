DOF's Skandi Achiever DSV to Stay with Petrobras Until 4Q 2022

Norwegian offshore vessel operator DOF Subsea has won more work in Brazil with Petrobras.

After a recent three-year contract secured for a pipelay support vessel duo co-owned with TechnipFMC, DOF Subsea said Thursday it had secured a contract extension with Petrobras for the diving support vessel Skandi Achiever.

The extension will see the Skandi Achiever stay with Petrobras until the fourth quarter of 2022, providing ROV and diving services until the fourth quarter of 2022. DOF did not share the financial details.

Built in 2007, the Skandi Achiever is 105.9 meters long and can accommodate 100 persons, and features an 18 men saturated diving system.

The vessel has a 4.2 x 4.2-meter moonpool, and an ROV hangar of 137 square meters.