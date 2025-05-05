Dong Fang Offshore Orders Another CSOV from Vard

Vard has secured a new contract with Taiwanese-based Dong Fang Offshore (DFO) for the design and construction of one Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV), a sister vessel to the two CSOVs ordered in May 2024.

After sealing the contract for two CSOVs in May 2024, Taiwanese DFO is adding a third vessel of the same design, the VARD 4 39.The design is the result of collaboration between DFO and Vard.

The design gives a highly versatile all-round platform for sustainable wind farm support operations both as a service vessel for the wind farms and for the building and installation phase.

Upon delivery, the CSOV will start a minimum 15-year service contract for an undisclosed wind farm customer in Taiwan.

The CSOV has been developed with large design flexibility to accommodate future operational demands.

The design has focus on low environmental footprint with efficient machinery and propulsion set-up for high station keeping capabilities, improved workability, and operational reliability, and a hull shape that supports the fuel efficient CSOV operation.

The 102.7-meter-long vessel, with a beam of 19.5 meters, is further prepared with a large external deck for future integration of a modular power and fiber optic cable lay and repair spread.

The design includes a full electrical equipment package as part of a forward-leaning strategy in environmentally friendly design, allowing for the delivery of enhanced reliable operations onboard the ship.

This includes a battery package, crane and W2W gangway system. The CSOV is also prepared for future fuels. The vessel has an aggregated hotel capacity of 120 people, whereof 90 is allocated in large single cabins. Operational centers such as offices, briefing rooms, conference room and dayrooms have been designed to meet a high standard in the market.

“We are delighted to return to Vard for the construction of the third CSOV is in our series of high performing CSOVs for the Taiwanese market, continuing the strong teamwork and momentum together with the team in Vard Vung Tau.

“The vessel design has been developed to specifically address the many unique challenges operating offshore Taiwan, and it is humbling to see another customer place their trust in DFO to deliver long term O&M services, on a solution that we have developed together with Vard.

“This order marks the third O&M service contract for an CSOV that DFO has been awarded in Taiwan, continuing the DFO strategy of building ships against high quality contracts with long-term, forward-thinking customers, and cementing DFO’s place as the O&M service provider of choice within Taiwan”, said Polin Chen, CEO of DFO.