Dorsey Named Operations VP at Ingalls Shipbuilding

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) announced Thursday that Donny Dorsey has been named vice president of operations at its Ingalls Shipbuilding division in Pascagoula, Miss. Dorsey, formerly ship program manager for all DDG waterfront efforts at Ingalls Shipbuilding, replaces George Jones, who will retire April 1 after 37 years of service.

“George’s expertise in shipbuilding has influenced generations of shipbuilders and the capabilities of the shipyard,” said Kari Wilkinson, president of Ingalls Shipbuilding. “We are grateful for his focus on execution excellence and for shaping our ‘shipyard of the future.’ Thank you George. As we move forward, I am confident that Donny will continue the Ingalls legacy of strong execution, and will focus on strategic innovation and transformation as we look to the future.”

In Dorsey’s new position, he will oversee all manufacturing operations through delivery, across all Ingalls Shipbuilding programs. He will also be responsible for working collaboratively with union partners, cost and schedule performance, process improvements and driving production strategies.

Dorsey joined Ingalls Shipbuilding in 2000 as a robotic operations technician and spent a portion of his career focused on the Gulfport composite operations for LPD/DDG 1000 serving as quality manager, operations director and then site director. Most recently, Dorsey served in program management with a focus on the DDG 51 class where he and his team managed the installation, test and activation of multiple complex ship systems.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in management from Nicholls State University, an MBA in project management from Capella University and is a graduate of the Gulf Coast Business Council’s Masters Leadership Program.