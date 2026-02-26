DP World Acquires Container Ship to Strengthen Red Sea-India Service

DP World has acquired a 5,000+ TEU container vessel, DP World Chennai, integrating it into its Red Sea Gulf–India service to strengthen trade links between India and the Middle East.

The vessel has been deployed on the route with its maiden call at Jebel Ali, lifting DP Wordl Shipping Solutions’ owned capacity to over 6 million TEU and aimed at enhancing schedule reliability across key regional markets.

"The acquisition of DP World Chennai enhances our capability to offer consistent and scheduled connections throughout the India–Middle East corridor.

“This initiative is not solely focused on expanding capacity; its core purpose is to enhance our product flexibility, thereby reassuring our customers that their shipments will be delivered as expected. Our customers rely on dependability and adaptability, so our solutions set us apart in contemporary supply chains,” said Ganesh Raj, Global COO, Marine Services, DP World.

DP World said the acquisition forms part of its strategy to build a more diversified network through a combination of proprietary assets, continued investment and closer integration between port and marine services.

The company added that trade volumes across the region continue to expand, and that it remains focused on improving service consistency and planning predictability to meet evolving logistics needs.

DP World has also outlined plans to invest $5 billion in India’s trade infrastructure in the coming years. Shipping Solutions has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India’s Sagarmala Finance Corporation to collaborate on developing and scaling sustainable coastal and shortsea shipping services across the country.