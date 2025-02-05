Marine Link
Thursday, February 6, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

DP World Southampton Welcomes First Gemini Cooperation Ship

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 5, 2025

(Credit: Andrew Sassoli-Walker / DP World Southampton)

(Credit: Andrew Sassoli-Walker / DP World Southampton)

DP World Southampton has welcomed the arrival of MV Leonidio, the first ship to dock to the port under the Gemini Cooperation agreement, set up by Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk

The MV Leonidio docked at the Southampton logistics hub on February 3 as part of its first rotation on the Gemini Transatlantic AL1/AT3 service.

The ship will call at the ports of Rotterdam, Hamburg, and Wilhelmshaven in Northern Europe before crossing the Atlantic to dock at New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Saint John in the US and Canada.

The Gemini Cooperation was first announced in January 2024 by shipping giants Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd to strengthen the reliability of their East-West shipping networks, with the aim of reducing the number of port calls in the mainliner services while delivering a flexible and interconnected ocean network with industry-leading reliability.

Around 340 vessels will be phased in and be a part of Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd’s shared ocean network.

As part of their partnership with DP World, all of Gemini’s Middle East-Europe and Asia-Europe services will now be handled at London Gateway, alongside their Trans-Atlantic services at Southampton. 

The first Gemini ship on the Asia-Europe service will call at London Gateway in the coming weeks.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

INSIGHTS: Jim Towers, Principal in Charge, Senior Naval Architect & Marine Engineer, Elliott Bay Design Group
The orderbook for U.S. dredgers is about $3B, and according to DCA CEO Bill Doyle, the incoming political administration could help this niche maritime sector continue its bull run.
Read the Magazine

Whatever the Weather, Propane Keeps Ports Moving

The Nuclear Submarine NR-1; Life is Actually Like This.

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week