Wärtsilä Launches Next-Generation Ship-Handling Simulator

Technology group Wärtsilä has launched a next-generation bridge and ship-handling simulator aimed at supporting maritime training as the industry shifts towards digital navigation and more complex vessel operations.

The new platform, NTPRO 7, is designed to provide immersive training environments for ship-handling, navigation and decision-making across a range of operational scenarios.

The simulator incorporates RealSea visualization powered by Unreal Engine 5 and an advanced sound system to enhance realism, alongside new conning and overhead displays that replicate onboard systems.

It also includes S-100 ready digital navigation training using Wärtsilä Navi-Sailor, an electronic chart display and information system for maritime operations.

Additional features include Virtual Watchkeeper with AI-powered voice command recognition and tools to support training for wind-assisted propulsion systems.

The platform has received a Statement of Compliance from DNV, confirming its suitability for navigation training.

Wärtsilä said NTPRO 7 offers scalable configurations ranging from full-mission bridge simulators to classroom-based setups, enabling training institutions to simulate complex operations without physical risk.

The company added the platform will be commercially available from May 2026 following a two-year testing and validation phase.

“The requirements placed on maritime training are evolving rapidly as vessel technologies, digital navigation standards and regulatory expectations continue to advance.

“NTPRO 7 is designed to help training institutions and academies prepare crews for these changes by providing a future-ready simulation environment that mirrors modern bridge operations and supports long-term competence development,” said Johan Ekvall, Director, Simulation & Training at Wärtsilä Marine.